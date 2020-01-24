THIS WEEK: 209 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nebraska School Choice Week kicks off, students, educators, and parents are gathering to celebrate how educational choice empowers Nebraska families.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 209 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Nebraska will be a huge indoor rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Warner Chamber at the State Capitol. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Nebraska, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/nebraska.

The cities of Valley, Fremont, and Springfield issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Nebraska, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope that National School Choice Week is an opportunity for Nebraska moms and dads, regardless of location or income, to explore their school options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It is also a time to raise public awareness as families across the state continue to demand access to a broader array of learning environments for their children."

"Every year, I am inspired by the hundreds of school children from across Nebraska who come to our Capitol to celebrate National School Choice Week," said Senator Lou Ann Linehan, District 39. "So many students in our state wish to count themselves among those fortunate enough to choose the school that's best for them. We rally together to celebrate those families that have that choice, and to give a voice to those who don't."

To download a guide to school choice in Nebraska, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/nebraska.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

