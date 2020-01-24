THIS WEEK: 280 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho families are using this School Choice Week to celebrate how different types of K-12 education can coexist and work together to serve children's unique needs at school celebrations, community events, and a large, multi-sector school fair planned in Boise.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 280 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Idaho will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Northwest Nazarene University. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Idaho, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/idaho.

Governor Brad Little issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Idaho School Choice Week. In addition, the county of Benewah and the cities of Wilder, Chubbuck and Meridian issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Idaho, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"From effective public charter schools, to unique private schools, to high-performing traditional public schools and more, there are a variety of educational options in Idaho, and we hope parents use National School Choice Week to explore their options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Idaho has a plethora of education options that the public may not be aware of," said China Gum from the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families, which is planning a school fair for National School Choice Week. "It can be confusing for families to navigate through all of the options to find the best fit for them. With various forces at play that impact a parent's right to choose the best education option for their child, we knew we needed to have an event for parents and families to see what education options are available in Idaho, and which option would be best for their family, raising awareness of this means the powerful choice in public school options can remain in the hands of parents. "

To download a guide to school choice in Idaho, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/idaho.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

