THIS WEEK: 320 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah School Choice Week is underway, and families across the state are celebrating how K-12 education choices help students find success at hundreds of locally planned events.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 320 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Utah will be a Capitol Rally on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Capitol Rotunda. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Utah, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/utah.

Governor Gary Herbert issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Utah School Choice Week.

In Utah, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Utah students with special needs may qualify for a state-run scholarship program for private schools.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Utah offers a variety of unique and diverse educational options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During National School Choice Week, we encourage Utah families to celebrate these education options and discover learning environments where their children will thrive."

In some schools, students lead the celebration of National School Choice Week at their schools. "Our student council wants you to know that this is a school where we are in charge of our education and we can get as much as we want and as much as we can out of it," says Sonia Woodbury, executive director of City Academy in Salt Lake City.

To download a guide to school choice in Utah, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/utah.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

