THIS WEEK: 331 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico students, parents, and educators from all types of K-12 schools will celebrate educational freedom and opportunity at hundreds of events and activities during the 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 331 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in New Mexico will be a student showcase on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in New Mexico, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-mexico.

The city of Pecos issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in its community.

In New Mexico, there are a variety of educational options that are available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Having access to a great education can transform a child's life," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope New Mexico parents use National School Choice Week to share their school stories and find learning environments where their children thrive."

"In New Mexico, every student and family should have equitable choice for their education," said Kelly Callahan, director of school quality and support at Public Charter Schools of New Mexico. "Having the freedom of choice allows families to choose from many high-quality school options regardless of socioeconomic status or background. The goal of this year's NSCW event is to spotlight educational options for New Mexico students and to celebrate student success stories."

To download a guide to school choice in New Mexico, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-mexico.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

