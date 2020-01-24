THIS WEEK: 395 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia families will celebrate K-12 schools and the state's increasing education options during School Choice Week 2020.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 395 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in West Virginia will be a student showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Charleston Civic Center's Little Theatre. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in West Virginia, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/west-virginia.

The cities of Milton and Pennsboro and the town of Star City issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In West Virginia, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools (forthcoming), online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope that National School Choice Week is an opportunity for West Virginia moms and dads, regardless of location or income, to explore their school options and aim for the best education for their child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It is also a time to raise broad public awareness as families across the state continue to demand access to a broader array of learning environments for their children."

"We are excited to build on 2019's record-breaking celebration," said Garrett Ballengee, executive director at The Cardinal Institute. "The West Virginia National School Week event in Charleston is about celebrating all forms of education choice, showcasing student talent, and demonstrating the power of parental empowerment. The statewide conversation on education has been far too negative, recently, and we hope that this celebration will be a healthy dose of positivity and fellowship for West Virginia."

To download a guide to school choice in West Virginia, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/west-virginia.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

