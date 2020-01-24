THIS WEEK: 4,992 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida families are applauding the state's trajectory toward increased K-12 education choices and improving education outcomes as they celebrate the 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 4,992 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Florida will be a Capitol Rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the State Capitol's Waller Park. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Florida, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Florida School Choice Week. In addition, the county of Escambia and the cities of Fernandina Beach, Maitland, Stuart, South Palm Beach, Sebastian, Satellite Beach, Jupiter, Madeira Beach, Pembroke Pines, Malabar, Bradenton, Palm Bay, Indian River Shores, Mascotte, Haines City, Polk City, South Daytona, Mary Esther, Ocala, Anna Maria, South Bay, Lake Hamilton, Minneola, Hillsboro Beach, Bonita Springs, Kissimmee, Wellington, and Lakeland issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Florida, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. Florida's state-run scholarship programs extend to students in families with modest incomes, with an Individualized Education Plan, or victims of violence in public schools, in addition to a few other student groups.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Florida is a trailblazer in providing a diversity of unique, effective educational options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Florida families to use National School Choice Week as a time to explore schools and learning environments for their children, while celebrating the many benefits of Florida's effective, parent-friendly school choice options."

"School choice is not just a choice for parents," said Dr. Osvaldo Garcia, principal at Passport Charter School. "It is also a choice for teachers to shine with their creativity and passion."

To download a guide to school choice in Florida, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/florida.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

