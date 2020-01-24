THIS WEEK: 409 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Connecticut School Choice Week begins, families are celebrating the opportunity to attend many different types of K-12 schools, thanking teachers, and exploring how education options can create a more equitable Connecticut.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 409 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in US history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Connecticut was a Miss Virginia screening on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Criterion Cinemas. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Connecticut, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/connecticut.

The cities of Darian, North Haven, Sprague, and Sterling issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Connecticut, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"For Connecticut families, National School Choice Week provides an opportunity to ask, 'What kind of learning environment brings out the best in your child?,'" said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage parents to explore this question, and all of Connecticut's education options, during this week of awareness and celebration."

Paul R. DeFonzo, principal of Saint Lawrence School in West Haven, described how his school participates in the celebration: "Each year during National School Choice Week, students get to invite two guests to come spend a few hours with us, have lunch together, and play bingo for prizes. They love the scarves! Students may invite a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, etc. It's a fun time for everyone. It's been a tradition, thanks to National School Choice Week, that we have followed for the last four or five years."

To download a guide to school choice in Connecticut, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/connecticut.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

