THIS WEEK: 412 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Oregon

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon students and teachers are donning yellow scarves this week to celebrate K-12 education choices and how those choices empower students.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 412 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in Oregon will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Oaks Amusement Park. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Oregon, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/oregon.

The county of Yamhill and cities of Port Orford, Baker City, West Linn, and Beaverton issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Oregon, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope National School Choice Week is an opportunity for Oregon parents, regardless of ZIP code or income, to explore their school options and aim for the best education for their child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

How do schools across the state celebrate the Week? In countless ways. "I really enjoyed School Choice Week [2019]," says Amy Fredrickson, director of Cannon Beach Academy. "It gives us a chance to highlight why our students like our charter school and why our teachers choose to teach here. Our students were very proud to wear their scarves all day."

To download a guide to school choice in Oregon, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/oregon.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

