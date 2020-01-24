THIS WEEK: 549 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington will celebrate all K-12 education choices, and the flexibility those choices give families, during Washington School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 549 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Washington will be a Miss Virginia screening on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Admiral Theatre. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Washington, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/washington.

The cities of Deer Park, Colville, Enumclaw, Westport, Gig Harbor, and Kelso issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Washington, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope National School Choice Week spreads awareness about educational options in Washington and encourages parents to find the learning environments best suited to their children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

How do schools across the state celebrate the Week? In countless ways. "We will be thanking our parents for choosing to send their children to Olympic Christian School and showing our appreciation for our freedom in educational options," said Tiffany Gillespie, principal at Olympic Christian School. "We are excited to experience all the Science Center has to offer while celebrating School Choice Week."

To download a guide to school choice in Washington, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/washington.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

