THIS WEEK: 593 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massachusetts will celebrate the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week with events celebrating the teachers, schools, and families from all types of K-12 education.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 593 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Massachusetts will be a student showcase on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Capitol's Great Hall. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Massachusetts, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/massachussetts.

Governor Charles Baker issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26-Feb.1 as Massachusetts School Choice Week. The cities of West Springfield, Weymouth, and Fall River issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Massachusetts, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope National School Choice Week empowers Massachusetts parents to discover their options and choose the right learning environment for the next school year, based on their children's unique needs," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Educators around this country should all be supporting school choice," said Monica Haldiman, head of campus at Sacred Heart School. "We are all trying to fulfill the same mission of educating our scholars. Instead of competition, there should be collaboration. Parents should be able to choose, from a wide variety of educational institutions, [which one] best supports their scholar, their values, their goals. Indeed, parents know best."

To download a guide to school choice in Massachusetts, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/massachussetts.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

