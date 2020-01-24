THIS WEEK: 665 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As School Choice Week 2020 begins, Oklahoma students, parents, teachers, and community leaders are gathering to show their support for school choice and educational opportunity.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 665 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in US history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Oklahoma will be a Parent Power Summit & Education Expo on Thursday, Jan. 30 at St. Luke's Asbury United Methodist Church - OKC. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Oklahoma, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/oklahoma.

Governor Kevin Stitt issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Oklahoma School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of McIntosh, Okmulgee, and Garvin and the city of Bethany issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Oklahoma, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Oklahoma students in certain underperforming schools or who meet certain income guidelines can qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is the ideal time for Oklahoma parents to evaluate their educational options for 2020-2021 and talk about what learning environments their kids need to thrive," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Our Parent Power Summit and Education Expo serves two important purposes," said Robert Ruiz of ChoiceMatters. "First, it is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the diverse array of schools and programs that contribute to a growing variety of education options available to Oklahoma families. Second, it is a platform for parents to share ideas about their role in education and to be inspired to help shape a path for their students."

To download a guide to school choice in Oklahoma, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/oklahoma.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

