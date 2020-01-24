THIS WEEK: 68 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During North Dakota School Choice Week, students, educators, and parents are gathering to spotlight the importance of educational choice for empowering North Dakota's children.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 68 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in North Dakota, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/north-dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as North Dakota School Choice Week.

In North Dakota, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We encourage North Dakota parents to use National School Choice Week as a time to explore school options for their children for 2020-2021, while also raising awareness of the importance of providing even more opportunities in K-12 education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

To download a guide to school choice in North Dakota, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/north-dakota.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

