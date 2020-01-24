THIS WEEK: 686 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota families are uniting to celebrate the state's array of K-12 education options in the public and private sectors during School Choice Week 2020.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 686 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in Minnesota will be a huge indoor rally on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Minnesota Children's Museum. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Minnesota, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/minnesota.

The cities of St. Paul Park and Atkin issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Minnesota, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public school offers flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Minnesota parents are eligible for tax deductions on educational expenses, including tuition payments and homeschooling expenses.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Minnesota offers a variety of unique education options for families, and has long been considered a school choice pioneer," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Minnesota families to discover their educational options during National School Choice Week, while bringing positive attention to schools and learning environments that are helping students thrive."

Schools use School Choice Week and the new dance tutorial released each year to create a fun and positive environment on campus. Lynn Peterson, executive director at Cologne Academy put it this way, "School choice matters! Here, our kindergarten scholars are just finishing practicing their dance steps for the National School Choice Dance."

To download a guide to school choice in Minnesota, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/minnesota.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

