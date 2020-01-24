THIS WEEK: 748 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates its 10th annual School Choice Week, Arkansas students, educators, and parents are showing their support for options in education at a record number of events representing a nearly 50 percent increase over last year.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 748 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Arkansas will be a huge indoor rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Robinson Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Arkansas, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/arkansas.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Arkansas School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Grant, Searcy, Johnson, Carroll, White, Crawford and Saline and cities of Farmington, Jonesboro, Van Buren, Case Grande, and Augusta issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Arkansas, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools. Arkansas offers a state-run scholarship program for students with an IEP or in foster placement.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past several years, Arkansas has expanded access to school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "National School Choice Week is a time for Arkansas families to evaluate their options for the 2020-2021 school year and celebrate how different learning environments can help children thrive. We look forward to working with schools and organizations across the state to raise awareness of opportunity in education."

"It's really important for families to be able to say, 'My kid needs this kind of atmosphere' or 'My child is really passionate about this,' " said Susan Provenza, headmaster of Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy. "For parents to be able to have the option to choose a school that is the right fit for their child is absolutely invaluable."

To download a guide to school choice in Arkansas, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/arkansas.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

