THIS WEEK: 773 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland educators, families, and organizations are gathering to show support for increased educational freedom during the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 773 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Maryland, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/maryland.

Governor Lawrence Hogan, Jr. issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Maryland School Choice Week. In addition, the county of St. Mary's and the cities of Glenarden and Morningside issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Maryland, there are a variety of educational available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Maryland families under a certain income level may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Having access to a great education can mean the world to a child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope Maryland parents use National School Choice Week to celebrate schools that are making a positive difference for children, while exploring all of the different learning environments available for their kids."

To download a guide to school choice in Maryland, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/maryland.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

