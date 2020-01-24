THIS WEEK: 883 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky families are celebrating educational freedom in the state and shining a spotlight on many types of schooling with hundreds of events planned for the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 883 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Kentucky will be a rally and press conference on Monday, Jan. 27 at the State Capitol. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Kentucky, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/kentucky.

The county of Russell and cities of Cold Springs, Southgate, Horse Cave, Mt. Washington, and Beattyville issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Kentucky, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public school with flexible open enrollment, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Though the state legislature passed a law allowing for the creation of charter schools in recent years, no bill related to their funding has been passed, so no such schools are currently in operation.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is a time for Kentucky parents to explore the different education options in the state, to celebrate the many schools that are making a positive difference for children and families, and to raise awareness of the importance of expanding access to even more schools and learning environments for kids," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Some Kentucky middle and upper income families in Kentucky are currently utilizing school choice of nonpublic schools but many low income families are hoping for a future where educational choice is attainable for them as well," said Charles Leis, an EdChoice Kentucky parent. "Kentucky currently offers very limited options for families who find that the traditional classroom is not working for their child, and we're happy to come together this week to express our need for Scholarship Tax Credits and school choice."

To download a guide to school choice in Kentucky, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/kentucky.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

