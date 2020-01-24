THIS WEEK: 92 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont families are gathering at schools, homes, and the capitol to spotlight the importance of choices in K-12 education during the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 92 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Vermont will be a student contest and press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Capitol Plaza and Convention Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Vermont, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/vermont.

Governor Phil Scott issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Vermont School Choice Week.

In Vermont, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Students in specific Vermont towns are eligible for a tuitioning program, which funds their attendance at nonreligious public or private schools outside their communities.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"The goal of National School Choice Week is to encourage and inspire parents, students, and all community members to discover their education options and choose the best one for them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this week empowers Vermont parents to do exactly that."

"Vermont was one of the original States in the union to have school choice," said Vermont community leader Brad Ferland. "It is extremely important as a value and a tradition. Choice offers families a way to provide an education for their child or children that oftentimes changes their lives in a very positive way. School choice towns in Vermont are magnets for families moving to Vermont. This is an opportunity that needs to be expanded statewide, so that every child has an equal opportunity for the best educational fit possible."

To download a guide to school choice in Vermont, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/vermont.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

