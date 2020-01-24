THIS WEEK: 93 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As School Choice Week 2020 kicks off in Alaska, families are celebrating how all types of K-12 education help children succeed.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 93 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Alaska, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alaska.

In Alaska, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"There are a variety of school options in Alaska, and National School Choice Week is a time for parents to discuss those options and discover the learning environments where their children might thrive," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

To download a guide to school choice in Alaska, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alaska.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

