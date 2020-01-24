THIS WEEK: 96 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii is celebrating the 10th annual School Choice Week with creative events and activities around the state spotlighting educational excellence and diversity.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 96 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in Hawaii will be a school fair on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Entrepreneurs Sandbox. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Hawaii, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/hawaii.

The city of Honolulu issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in its community.

In Hawaii, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Hawaii offers a variety of education options for children and families, and we hope National School Choice Week unites Hawaii families in celebrating those choices and exploring schools for the coming year," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"January 2019 was the first time we have been involved in National School Choice Week and we tried a few of the suggestions," described School Choice Week participant Leta Carpenter from Doris Todd Christian Academy. "The kids in K–8 got into it by the third day and now are excited they do it again this year. We had a school rally the last day where the students brought the banners and posters they had made to share with the other classes."

To download a guide to school choice in Hawaii, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/hawaii.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

