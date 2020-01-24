THIS WEEK: 97 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Dakota will celebrate education options during School Choice Week 2020 with dozens of local events celebrating K-12 education.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 97 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in South Dakota, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/south-dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as South Dakota School Choice Week. In addition, the county of Oglala Lakota issued a proclamation recognizing School Choice Week in its community.

In South Dakota, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, private schools, and homeschooling. South Dakota families with income below certain thresholds may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is the perfect time for South Dakota families to evaluate their educational options and talk about what learning environments their children need in the coming year," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

To download a guide to school choice in South Dakota, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/south-dakota.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

