THIS WEEK: 989 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 10th annual School Choice Week kicks off, Virginia schools, organizations, and community members are raising awareness about K-12 education options and how these choices empower families.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 989 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Virginia will be a capital visit bringing virtual students from across Virginia together on Friday, Jan. 31 at Richmond Capitol. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Virginia, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/virginia.

The counties of Prince William and Northampton and cities of Vienna, Culpeper, and Blackstone issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Virginia, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Virginia students who meet certain income requirements may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"It's not too early to be thinking about the 2020-2021 school year," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Virginia parents to use National School Choice Week to explore their educational options and find learning environments that bring out the best in their children."

How do schools across the state celebrate the Week? In countless ways. "We are excited to put up posters, post on Facebook, celebrate as a community, and spread the word about our school and the value of having educational choices," said Kristy Haney, development director at Afton Christian School.

To download a guide to school choice in Virginia, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/virginia.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

