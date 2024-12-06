This Week in Consumer News: 15 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including the revival of CHI-CHI'S™ Mexican restaurant, a new partnership between Domino's® and Netflix, and an affordable luxury update from Frontier Airlines.
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CHI-CHI'S™ Restaurants Set for Comeback After Two Decades
Nearly 20 years after closing the last CHI-CHI'S™ restaurant location, the popular Mexican restaurant chain is set to make a comeback thanks to a new agreement with Hormel Foods, owner of CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks.
- Bath & Body Works Announces Annual Candle Day Deal
Candle Day offers the lowest price of the season on 3-wick candles, including more than 50 Candle Day exclusives and six new-to-the-brand fragrances dropping for the event. This year's event will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
- Domino's® and Netflix Partner to Bring Emergency Pizza to the Squid Game Universe
As the hit Netflix series Squid Game approaches its season two debut on Dec. 26, Domino's is activating at Squid Game: The Experience to give away free Emergency Pizza for a year to players with the lowest scores.
- Frontier Airlines Unveils the Next Evolution of The New Frontier: Affordable Luxury and Unmatched Loyalty Benefits
Key features include First Class seating, free seat upgrades into Frontier's premium seat offerings for Elite members, unlimited free companion travel,* and more ways to redeem FRONTIER Miles.
- 'Tis the Season for Soup! Panera Unveils New Holiday Cups to Soup Up Annual Traditions
With more than 140 million servings sold annually, Panera's soup has become a winter essential that guests can't get enough of, and Panera's Holiday Soup Cups are perfect for those chilly days when you want to cozy up with a comforting classic.
- Rover Releases Most Popular Pet Names and Trends of 2024 "The pet names we choose are a look into our latest cultural obsessions and our sources of joy," said Nicole Ellis, Certified Professional Trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. "This year's report reads like the magazines we used to love flipping through—the names are equal parts tabloid-worthy and total comfort food."
- FIFA welcomes The Home Depot as Official Home Improvement Retail Supporter for FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America
Building on the retailer's history of supporting soccer and other athletic events, fans can expect unique on-site "Built by The Home Depot" at FIFA Fan Festivals and stadiums. The Home Depot will also bring the World Cup experience to its associates and customers with opportunities to participate in FIFA World Cup™ activations leading up to and during the 2026 edition.
- Pizza Hut Pilots New Restaurant Design in Plano, Texas The restaurant includes self-service kiosks for faster order placement, cabinets for easy, contactless pick-up and a guest-facing pizza making station to showcase the quality and care that goes into every Pizza Hut pizza. In addition, the restaurant will introduce a drive-thru featuring a "Hut 'N Go™" menu that offers a select list of "ready-now" items that can be quickly ordered and picked up at the window.
- Tatcha Brings Japanese Skincare to Ulta Beauty
Expanding intentional luxury to more beauty lovers, the transformative Japanese skincare brand will be available at all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online on January 1, 2025. Tatcha's entrance offers Ulta Beauty guests an introduction to Japanese beauty rituals, characterized by a respect for holistic skin health and mindful consumption.
- Rakuten Advertising Reveals 2024 Cyber 5 Shopping Trends
"This year, shoppers prioritized price above all else," said Nick Stamos, CEO of Rakuten Advertising. "Our data revealed that shoppers did the bulk of their holiday purchasing early when better deals were available so they could make bigger ticket purchases come Cyber Monday."
- Say Goodbye to your Coffee Curfew with New STōK Decaf Cold Brew Coffee
Packaged with a brand-new white label, STōK Cold Brew Coffee is introducing the first ready-to-drink decaffeinated cold brew made available in grocery stores nationwide. STōK Decaf Cold Brew is available in the brand's top two performing roasts, Unsweet and Not Too Sweet.
- KFC® Unveils 2024 Holiday Bucket and Streetwear-Inspired Merch Collection, Plus Festive Feast Deals
This year, the fried chicken chain is releasing its most colorful and whimsical holiday bucket yet, featuring a "Buckets of Joy" design by Yeye Weller, the popular illustrator duo, plus matching streetwear-inspired holiday merch.
- Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates the Magic Makers Creating Unforgettable Customer Experiences this Holiday Season
NMG's associate recognition campaign, "Holiday Magic Makers," provides a peek behind the curtain into the many roles that make the season spectacular. This year, hundreds of Magic Makers have been nominated for their outstanding contributions.
- Natural Grocers® Unveils 2025's Must-Know Trends
The annual list highlights expert predictions on the emerging products and practices set to shape the year. In 2025, the company anticipates a focus on simple, yet thoughtful choices that prioritize wellness and the planet.
- Ferrero's Holiday Survey Reveals Chocolate Tops Wine and Baking Sweet Treats Rivals Gift Opening
The survey reveals how consumers intend to indulge more this holiday season, prioritizing chocolate over other treats as they savor the joy of holiday baking, gifting, and creating festive experiences.
