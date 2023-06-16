This Week in Entertainment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

16 Jun, 2023, 07:32 ET
- SZA & Lizzo to Headline Made In America 2023 Philadelphia September 2nd & 3rd
Since its inception, the can't miss festival has brought the biggest names in music and up-and-coming superstars to the City of Brotherly Love, serving as a staple for Labor Day weekend.
- Art the Clown Is Back! Cineverse Secures North American Rights to TERRIFIER 3, the Highly Anticipated Slasher Film Sequel by Damien Leone
Staying true to the fanbase, the team aims to recreate the magic of Terrifier 2, while pushing the boundary of the horror genre to an even more extreme level. Terrifier 3 is set to have a wide theatrical release next year in North America followed by its exclusive streaming debut on SCREAMBOX.
- hoopla Digital Announces New Partnership with Hallmark Movies Now, Expands Popular BingePass
Library patrons with access to hoopla will be able to access a seven-day BingePass to Hallmark Movies Now's entire online content lineup. The new agreement marks an expansion of the BingePass offering, where each pass gives access to entire streaming collections with only one borrow.
- Group Black and Nielsen Uncover That Black Creators Deliver More Media Value Than Their Non-Black Counterparts in Key Categories
In addition to generating a higher media value, Black creators also saw higher levels of follower growth and interaction rates between 2020 to 2022. In the lifestyle category, which make up 40% of paid advertising opportunities, they outperform non-Black creators by 10.5 times.
- 3 Doors Down Unearths Lost Gem: Legendary Music Video "When I'm Gone" Finally Released After 20 Years
Abandoned initially in favor of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with the US Military to perform on the USS George Washington, the impactful video from that collaboration has garnered over 160 million views while showcasing the band's captivating live performance intertwined with poignant moments of military reunions.
- Documentary from John Deere and Al Roker Entertainment Puts the Spotlight on Land Ownership Challenges Facing Black Farmers
"This film serves as an important platform for Black farmers to delve into their history while also discussing impactful ways to sustain agriculture and places to go for help with legislation and available grants," said Al Roker, executive producer.
- Scholastic Entertainment Grows Media Licensing with the Launch of Brand-New Programs for Major Properties Stillwater and Eva the Owlet and Expansion for Clifford the Big Red Dog Caitlin Friedman, SVP & General Manager of Scholastic Entertainment, said, "We are very proud of Stillwater, Eva the Owlet, and Clifford the Big Red Dog for how, in addition to engaging and entertaining children, they also help impart real-world lessons to help kids manage their world."
- Jarritos Mexican Soda Expands 2nd Annual JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest with Two New Categories, Awarding Over $80,000
The contest will set out to discover the best up-and-coming talent across six industries including visual art, dance, fashion, music, makeup, and tattoo art. Six (6) grand prize winners will each be awarded a $10,000 grant and twenty-four semi-finalists will receive $1,000 each, totaling $84,000 in award prizes.
- Up the Irons! The Op Games and Iron Maiden Release First-Ever MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour Edition
Played by traditional MONOPOLY rules, players will buy, sell, and trade properties named after classic albums, including The Number of the Beast, Brave New World, Senjutsu and more, to bankrupt their opponents and be the last one with Eddie-faced money to win.
- The Weather Channel Television Network Premieres New Exploration Series 'Search Party with Brandon Jordan'
SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN is a one-hour adventure series that unravels rich stories of treasure, while highlighting fascinating underwater creatures, scenic locations, state-of-the-art gadgets, and unique search methods. With every deep dive exploration, there is the inevitable unearthing of unexpected treasures leading back to some surprising owners.
- Emerging Black Filmmaker's Award-Winning Debut Feature Film to Premiere at Marina del Rey Film Festival
From acting to cinematography to the original soundtrack, the film is a vehicle for showcasing the talent of a diverse group of industry professionals that R.S. Veira's production company endeavors to elevate as part of its mission.
