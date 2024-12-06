This Week in Finance News: 11 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ADP's National Employment Report and BofA's 2025 expectations.
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- BofA Global Research Expects 2025 to be a Year of Further Equity Market Strength Amid Macro Uncertainty
"As we head into 2025, policy uncertainty has increased substantially. Many of the expected policy shifts should be positive for US equities, but a lot depends on their timing and how the rest of the world responds," said Candace Browning, head of BofA Global Research.
- Inhabit Secures Investment from Blackstone and Greater Sum Ventures to Accelerate Innovation and Growth in Property Management Technology
"This investment represents a tremendous vote of confidence in Inhabit's potential and positions us to expand our capabilities, elevate customer experience, and drive new levels of success across the residential and vacation property management industries" said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 146,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 4.8%
"While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Manufacturing was the weakest we've seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft."
- Compass, Christie's International Real Estate, @properties, and Ansley Real Estate Agree to Join Forces
"This partnership will allow us to empower strong independent brokerages and broker-owner entrepreneurs around the world who are Affiliates under Christie's International Real Estate," said Robert Reffkin, Compass Founder and CEO.
- Realtor.com® 2025 Housing Forecast: Will There be a "Trump Bump" in Housing Next Year?
"The size and direction of a Trump bump will depend on what campaign proposals ultimately become policy and when. For now, we expect a gradual improvement in housing market dynamics powered by broader economic factors," said Danielle Hale, chief economist, Realtor.com®.
- Neo Space Group to Acquire UP42 Earth Observation Digital Platform from Airbus
UP42 is expected to be part of NSG's growing Geospatial division, building on the acquisition of Taqnia ETS. UP42's earth observation digital platform provides customers access to data and analytics from 80+ of the world's leading geospatial companies.
- Services PMI® at 52.1%; November 2024 Services ISM® Report On Business®
Fourteen industries reported business activity growth, and 13 indicated new orders expansion; both figures are improvements compared to October. This reinforces the view over the last several months that the services sector has returned to sustained growth.
- SpotOn Unveils 2025 Predictions for the Restaurant Industry
"Technology will be key to restaurants thriving in 2025, but the tools have to work for each unique operation," explains Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. "We're preparing restaurant operators and owners to take control of their tech stack and to use data as their primary source of truth in everything from guest satisfaction to cost controls."
- Pocketnest Partners with GenWealth to Revolutionize Financial Wellness
GenWealth selected Pocketnest as its fintech partner for its ability to revolutionize financial services, making financial planning accessible, engaging, and almost addictive for the digital generation. By integrating Pocketnest into its suite of services, GenWealth enhances its offerings in retirement and financial planning, individual money management, investments, and more.
- Bright MLS 2025 Housing Forecast: The Tug-of-War Between Pent-Up Supply and Demand and the Economic and Political Landscape Will Shape the Housing Market
"There is significant pent-up demand and pent-up supply in the housing market, which could be unleashed in the new year. However, there is also economic uncertainty and political unpredictability that could restrain home sales activity," said Lisa Sturtevant, Bright MLS Chief Economist.
- Reducing Debt Is Americans' No. 1 Financial Priority for 2025, CFP Board Research Finds
Nearly all Americans (97%) identify having at least one financial priority for 2025. Topping the list of 2025 financial goals is reducing debt (42%), followed by saving for a major purchase such as a car, house or vacation (21%) and retirement planning (14%).
