This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

Oct 25, 2024, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the state of women's healthcare in the US, World Psoriasis Day news and a study on blood vessel diseases in baby boomers.
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Two Scientists Win March of Dimes Basil O'Connor Grants to Advance Artificial Womb for Preterm Babies, Sickle Cell Screening for Newborns in Sub-Saharan Africa
Dr. Emily Partridge, MD, PhD, MHS, a pediatric and fetal surgeon at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Hojun Li, MD, PhD, a pediatric hematologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, each received $150,000 grants.
- Order Domino's® Pizza and Raise 'Dough' for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®
"Through its Thanks and Giving campaign, St. Jude is empowering Domino's franchise and corporate store teams and their customers to live charitably every day," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "It's a privilege to fundraise for St. Jude and its lifesaving mission, and we're grateful customers are just as inspired to donate."
- Join Us for No Shave November: Embrace the Hair and Raise Awareness!
Participants are encouraged to "lose the shave" and spread the word about the importance of cancer awareness throughout November. Growing beards and mustaches, participants can spark conversations around cancer prevention and support those affected by the disease.
- World Psoriasis Day 2024: Psoriatic Disease and Family--Standing Together in Support and Understanding
Each year on October 29th, the global community unites on World Psoriasis Day to raise awareness and advocate for progress in the fight against psoriatic disease. This year, the focus is on the profound impact of psoriatic disease on families, highlighted by the theme "Psoriatic Disease and Family."
- Kindbody Releases 2024 State of Women and Fertility Healthcare Report
The study delves into how reproductive healthcare, particularly fertility treatments like in vitro fertilization (IVF), is shaping women's perspectives and influencing their votes ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
- New Insurance Codes for Scalp Cooling Will Transform Access for Cancer Patients: A Milestone for Cooler Heads and Partner Hospitals
The American Medical Association (AMA), which creates Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes used for medical billing, has introduced new Category I CPT codes for scalp cooling services, effective January 2026. This change will enhance insurance reimbursement, making scalp cooling more accessible to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
- Cold and Flu Symptoms Don't Stand a Chance Against Mucinex® as the Brand Launches its "No Regrets" Campaign with Tinder®, Encouraging Consumers to Make Good Decisions at Night for a Better Morning
Singles can expect to stumble across Mr. Mucus's ick-inducing "dating profile" which features cringy lines like "I'm the catch of the day… if you like catching cold and flu symptoms!" The ad campaign will run from October through December – which is also the beginning of "cuffing season" – the time of year when single people most often look for romantic partners.
- Baby Boomers Beware: More Americans Than Ever Before Now at Higher Risk for Common Blood Vessel Diseases
Many people are familiar with heart doctors or brain surgeons, but 82% are not familiar with the specialty with the most comprehensive training for the treatment of vascular diseases – vascular surgeons [SVS Consumer Survey]. This lack of awareness is putting people at risk of mis- or underdiagnosis.
- The American Diabetes Association and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Partner to Improve Maternal Health Care
The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced a new endeavor to address disparities in maternal health care delivery, with an emphasis on the impact of gestational diabetes (GDM)—diabetes that occurs during pregnancy.
- World's First Subzero Organ Transports: Multiple 48-Hour Transatlantic Journeys Support First Steps Toward Tackling Organ Waitlist In a world first, a pig kidney preserved at subzero temperatures was successfully transported across the Atlantic Ocean multiple times, demonstrating the potential for a novel technology to greatly extend organ storage and preservation, and make long-distance organ transportation a clinical reality.
- Wounded Warrior Project Launches New Round of Community Partnerships to Support Veterans, Families, and Caregivers
"War and service take a heavy toll. Coming home shouldn't be more difficult, but too often it is for those we serve," shared WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "Our community partners form a passionate and impactful network, driving real change. Together, we are not only improving the quality of life for veterans and their loved ones, but we are also saving lives and empowering others to do the same – providing a road home for everyone."
- Philadelphia-area coalition announces the end of race adjustments in four clinical decision support tools used in lung, kidney, and OB-GYN care
The group has advocated to remove race from the Kidney Donor Risk Index, a formula used by the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network to assess donor kidney quality. These are the first milestones for the Regional Coalition, and it helps ensure that residents in the Philadelphia area are being assessed with the most appropriate and evidence-based clinical decision tools.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues through October, several brands, health care providers and non-profit organizations have continued to advocate. Here are a few of the week's big releases:
- Katie Couric Introduces Lost Women of Science's Podcast Finding Dora Richardson, Which Uncovers the Story of the Forgotten Woman Who Developed Tamoxifen, A Groundbreaking Breast Cancer Drug
- ACR Poker and Its Players Raise $20,000 for the United Breast Cancer Foundation
- New JNCCN Study Suggests Medicaid Expansion Improves Cancer Care and Survival for People with Aggressive Type of Breast Cancer
SOURCE PR Newswire
