This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

- Parity.Org Announces its 2023 Best Companies for Women to Advance®
Parity.Org President Dina Schenk said, "The companies named to this year's ParityLIST for Women are being intentional about creating equity in the workplace, which starts with acknowledging the disparate barriers women face at home and at work."
- NYX Professional Makeup Aims to Target Anti-Bullying with New 'Game Out Loud' Pride Campaign
Nearly 90% of LGBTQIA+ gamers have been harassed about their identities online. With the launch of the 'Game Out Loud' campaign, the brand aims to target hate by creating safe spaces both in the metaverse and in real life.
- Racial Equity Advisory Firm Harper Slade Debuts The RAARE Woman Collective: a National Movement and Coaching Program Suite for White Women
It stands for Radical Action Advancing Racial Equity and is a coaching suite for "inclined" white women who want to advance racial equity at home, at work, and in their communities. As part of the program, there will be a launch event featuring three days of coaching, coalescing, fantastic content, and collaboration, from November 2-4, all focused on creating a world where racism can't live.
- New Research From MIT SMR Shows That Men Benefit More From Supporting Colleagues Than Women Do
Men's overall rating of the level of encouragement and rewards for social support available at work was 11% higher than women's. Women reported a higher level of investment (frequency of providing social support) than men but a lower potential return (organizational rewards and recognition). These findings indicate a lower social ROI for women.
- The PepsiCo Foundation to Provide Capital and Coaching to Over 100 Hispanic Small Business Owners to Help Them Thrive During Tough Times
The program aims to bolster Hispanic-owned businesses — specifically food and beverage businesses that are beloved community staples — to address foundational business challenges and support business growth.
- Pendleton Woolen Mills Launches New Philanthropic Initiatives in Support of Native American Language Preservation and Community Healthcare Professionals
These philanthropic partnerships will be supported by a portion of sales from products that incorporate the Chief Joseph pattern, with a commitment of at least $100,000 annually. The initial organizations that will be recipients of the donations are First Nations Development Institute's Native Language Immersion Initiative and the Northwest Native American Center of Excellence at Oregon Health & Science University.
- The Paley Center for Media Presents Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism: Jewish Representation on Television
This critical conversation will feature a panel of creators, actors, and cultural leaders on the Paley stage to delve into the characterization of the Jewish community and culture in television and explore how these portrayals have both challenged and reinforced conventional thinking about the authentic Jewish experience.
- Bank of America Announces Accelerator Program that Provides Economic Opportunities to Entrepreneurs from Underrepresented Communities
The six-month program provides tailored mentorship, digital expertise, networking with industry experts and access to potential investors to Black, Hispanic-Latino, Native American and other entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities so that they can scale-up their technology-related businesses.
- SANS Institute and Sinclair Community College Announce NSF-Funded JumpStart into Cyber Summer Program for Underrepresented Students
This innovative, two-step cybersecurity journey is specially designed to engage and empower underrepresented student groups, including women, Black, African American, Latino(a), Hispanic, and Indigenous students, providing them with an unparalleled opportunity to excel in cybersecurity education and prepare them for future jobs.
- Racial Equity Program Provides $8,000 Scholarships for 24 High School Seniors Learning About Investing
Last year, in an effort to address wealth inequality and the racial wealth gap affecting African Americans in particular, PG&E and The PG&E Foundation partnered with multiple organizations to prepare African American high school students from Oakland and the Greater Bay Area for future financial success and academic leadership.
- Ace Hardware Honors Fallen Heroes With 1 Million American Flags
Consumers who visit a participating Ace store on May 27 will receive a free 8" x 12" American flag (while quantities last). A second flag will be donated to a local VFW Post to be used for marking and honoring veterans' graves this Memorial Day.
- South Shore Stars to Launch School for Students with Dyslexia and Other Language-based Learning Differences
Analysis of data available on the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website revealed that one in four students on the South Shore with a disability are identified as having a Specific Learning Disability and qualify for specialized teaching.
