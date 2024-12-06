This Week in Tech News: 14 Stories You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a health coaching tool, cinematic AR glasses and a virtual community kitchen.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Expands Its Deployment of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses This expansion follows two years of rigorous trials, training, and system refinements, during which OSHA officials gained proficiency with the smart glasses' setup and software. Vuzix M400 smart glasses allow inspectors and field personnel to collaborate in real time with superiors and technical support personnel.
- Meta Selects Northeast Louisiana as Site of $10 Billion Artificial Intelligence Optimized Data Center That Will Be Company's Largest in the World
Meta projects the data center will support at least 500 direct new jobs in Richland Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in the creation of more than 1,000 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,500 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region.
- Neo Space Group to Acquire UP42 Earth Observation Digital Platform from Airbus
Martijn Blanken, NSG Chief Executive Officer, said: "This acquisition is pivotal in fulfilling our vision to lead innovation in the geospatial sector both locally, and globally, and further contribute to the growth of the space economy in Saudi Arabia, in full alignment with Saudi Vision 2030."
- U.S. Navy Selects X-Bow Systems to Modernize and Automate Energetics Industrial Base "Ensuring our warfighters are prepared for any situation requires a robust organic industrial base," said Jason Hundley, CEO of X-Bow Systems. "Our work to help modernize NSWC Indian Head will increase production capacity of solid rocket motors and other energetics systems to meet the growing needs of the U.S. military."
- Quest Diagnostics Launches Health Coaching on questhealth.com to Help Individuals Take Control of Their Health "Changing behavior is often critical to preventing chronic diseases and achieving better health. Questhealth.com gives individuals the ability to identify health risks via lab tests, and now they can also engage certified health advisors to develop a plan to help reduce those risks to ultimately achieve better health," said Richard Adams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quest Consumer, which includes questhealth.com.
- Ad Astra Rocket Company and The Space Nuclear Power Corporation Forge Strategic Alliance to Pioneer High-Power Nuclear Electric Propulsion The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Ad Astra and SpaceNukes outlines a shared vision and passion for developing and demonstrating NEP technology and establishes a framework by which both companies will jointly pursue technical and business development. The partnership aims to demonstrate high-power NEP in a flight program by the end of the decade and commercialize the technology in the 2030s.
- Movano Health Receives FDA Clearance for EvieMED Ring
"This FDA 510(k) clearance marks a major milestone for the Company and expands our reach to pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and payors looking for a more accurate, consistent and comfortable health monitoring solution that would help improve compliance by fitting easily into patient lifestyles," said John Mastrototaro, President and CEO of Movano Health.
- Introducing XREAL One Series: World's First Cinematic AR Glasses with X1 Independent Spatial Computing Chip for Complete Spatial Screen Control
Delivering a consistent three degrees-of-freedom cinematic spatial display from virtually any device, XREAL One Series features XREAL's first silicon chip called X1, a fully redesigned optical engine, adjustable interpupillary distance options, multiple TÜV Rheinland eye health certifications, enhanced audio output with Sound by Bose, and a modular multimodal AI camera.
- Honeywell and Bombardier Sign Landmark Agreement to Deliver the Next Generation of Aviation Technology; Honeywell Updates 2024 Outlook
The agreement includes collaborative research and development centered on Honeywell Anthem avionics, selection of more powerful engines, and next-generation satellite communications technologies for Bombardier aircraft.
- First-of-its-kind Pinecone Knowledge Platform to Power Best-in-class Retrieval for Customers "Our goal at Pinecone has always been to make it as easy as possible for developers to build production-ready knowledgeable AI applications quickly and at scale," said Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone. "By adding built-in and fully-managed inference capabilities directly into our vector database, as well as new retrieval functionality, we're not only simplifying the development process but also dramatically improving the performance and accuracy of AI-powered solutions."
- New York Common Pantry Launches Mission: Hunger--the World's First Virtual Community Kitchen
Mission: Hunger will help transform the way kids and their families think about hunger by merging education with entertainment. It's a virtual experience teaching kids to solve real-world hunger through online play. Through this interactive game, players can engage in fun challenges such as restocking shelves, preparing meals, and serving virtual meals while giving back all at the same time.
- Tenstorrent closes $693M+ of Series D funding led by Samsung Securities and AFW Partners Tenstorrent builds and sells computers for artificial intelligence that are built using its Tensix cores. In addition to selling hardware, the open-source software stacks set Tenstorrent apart from other players in the market. Tenstorrent licenses AI and RISC-V intellectual property to customers that want to own and customize their silicon.
- BlackStarTech® Earns FM Approval for Its FireSight® Robotic Fire Watch Series, which Detects and Alerts Hot Work Fire Hazards
The autonomous, portable fire monitoring solution leverages proven and approved multi-spectrum infrared flame detection and smoke video analytics for fast fire identification and notification, enabling companies to reduce fire watch costs and reallocate staff resources.
- AdCreative.ai Unveils World's First Product Videoshoot AI Model
The Product VideoShoot AI Model redefines video creation by converting static product photos into professional-grade videoshoots designed to maximize engagement and conversions. This cutting-edge technology combines contextual understanding with advertising insights to deliver tailored video content perfectly timed for seasonal promotions and campaigns.
