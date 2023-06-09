This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See

09 Jun, 2023, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and Amtrak's goals to improve its network.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- Lockheed Martin Selects GE Aerospace to Supply Engines for the LMXT Strategic Tanker, Supporting 3,000+ Highly Skilled American Jobs
The announcement follows a competitive selection process focused on delivering a best-value solution to the U.S. Air Force. In selecting an engine that is already in use on multiple U.S. Air Force platforms, the LMXT aligns with a common supply chain and existing knowledge base that can translate to increased mission readiness rates.
- New Harley-Davidson CVO Motorcycles Deliver Extraordinary Design, Performance and Technology
The new CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models showcase advanced technology, enhanced rider comfort and dynamic performance propelled by the powerful new Milwaukee-Eight® VVT 121 engine. Exclusive and dramatic new visual designs present a transformative revision of the Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring platform.
- Boeing, Air Tanzania Celebrate First 767 Freighter Delivery to Africa
Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, Air Tanzania managing director, said, "The 767 will enable Air Tanzania to support a journey towards a more sustainable future and time critical cargo schedules across Africa and beyond…The arrival of the airplane will open opportunities for global businesses to transport commercial cargo goods to various parts of the world, which will boost national economic growth."
- 78% of Americans Would Consider Renting an EV as a Way to 'Try Before they Buy' According to Verra Mobility Survey
Verra Mobility found that 27% of survey respondents had previously rented an EV (19% for personal use, and 8% for business). Of those who had rented an EV, 64% would consider buying an EV based on their driving experience.
- Spirit Airlines' Fit Fleet® Gets Even Fitter with its First-Ever Airbus A321neo Delivery
Spirit's first of 24 A321neo aircrafts will perform its first commercial flight on June 7th, ushering in a more fuel-efficient and comfortable era of air travel for the airline. The airplane features enhanced legroom, increased capacity, longer range, 50% less nitrous oxide emissions, and a 75% noise reduction.
- Amtrak Applies for Federal Grants to Improve Long Distance Network With these projects, Amtrak intends to increase service from 3x a week to daily operation, increase Cardinal train speeds, return Southwest Limited to Phoenix, signal modernization on Southwest Chief from Colorado to New Mexico, perform rail enhancements in Montana for Empire Builder, service extension for Crescent from Mississippi to through Louisiana to Texas, and new construction for Crystal City station.
- E-Z-GO® Launches New Vehicles -- For the Golf Course and the Street
With a top speed of 25 mph, the Liberty LSV meets all National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards for an LSV and can be operated on public roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less in most states -- and it's equally at home on the cart path.
- Lufthansa Technik Uses Ansys to Develop and Certify AeroSHARK Technology for More Sustainable Aviation
Lufthansa Technik integrates Ansys' simulation solutions to design and certify AeroSHARK, a biomimetic coating technology that emulates shark skin and significantly reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
- Goodyear Introduces First Real-Time Tire Intelligence Capabilities at 24 Hours of Le Mans The Goodyear Racing tires are outfitted with an innovative passive, non-battery, sensor cured into the tire during production. Engineers and drivers will be able to leverage the tire intelligence data to understand tire pressure and temperature to optimize the vehicle's performance by adjusting the car and driver settings in real time.
- Driving to Clean Air: New Report Reveals that a Move to Zero-Emission Cars Would Save Nearly 90,000 Lives
"…the transportation sector is the nation's biggest source of carbon pollution that drives climate change and associated public health harms. This is an urgent health issue for millions of people in the U.S.," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.
- RealTruck introduces 'RealTruck Crew' for National Get Outdoors Day
The "'RealTruck Crew" is made up of off-roaders and over-landers, extreme sportsmen and women, truck enthusiasts and others whose passion is to live and explore 'Out in the Real."
