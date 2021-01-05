Thoma Bravo Announces Senior Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced appointments within its senior leadership team in operations.

Gerald "Jerry" Nowak joins Thoma Bravo as a Managing Director and General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer. Previously, Nowak served as a Partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he was a leader in the firm's Private Equity, M&A and Capital Markets practices, working closely with Thoma Bravo for almost 20 years on a variety of transactions and mandates. In this new role, Nowak will lead Thoma Bravo's Legal & Compliance, IT and other Administrative functions.

Jennifer James will assume an expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to her role as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations and Marketing. During her five-year tenure at Thoma Bravo, James has fostered deep relationships with investors on the firm's behalf and was instrumental in executing the firm's recent $22.8 billion fundraise. Thoma Bravo's Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications, Human Resources and other Operational functions will report to James, who will work closely with Nowak to continue building a best-in-class operations team.

"This was a successful year for Thoma Bravo as we closed our biggest fundraise to date and continued to see growth across our portfolio of leading software and technology companies," said Orlando Bravo, a founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We begin 2021 in a prime position to take advantage of the many opportunities in the market, supported by a phenomenal team which we are excited to continue to grow. Over the years, Jerry has been a tremendous partner to Thoma Bravo, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our team and continue to work together. His appointment, in addition to Jennifer's expanded role as COO, reflects the deep bench of talent we have developed. I couldn't be more excited to work with our growing leadership team as we position the firm for the long-term."

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

SOURCE Thoma Bravo