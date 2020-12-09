Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of AxiomSL

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector, today announced the completion of its acquisition of AxiomSL, a leading provider of cloud-enabled risk management and regulatory solutions for banking, investment management, broker dealers and commodity trading institutions.

Founded by CEO Alexander Tsigutkin and CTO Vladimir Etkin, AxiomSL provides a broad suite of software solutions to the world's most complex financial institutions, allowing them to manage vast amounts of critical data and facilitate the increasingly complicated processes of global risk and regulatory reporting.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Thoma Bravo team to accelerate AxiomSL's innovation and growth, particularly at this vital juncture when the world's financial markets are rapidly embracing cloud technology and the global risk and regulatory landscape becomes ever more complex," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO, AxiomSL. "Vlad and I founded AxiomSL almost 30 years ago in our small apartment and, today, we are nearly 1,000 employees strong and provide a critical service to the financial services industry as the leading platform for risk and regulatory reporting. We look forward to the next phase of our journey with Thoma Bravo."

"Since founding AxiomSL, Alex and Vlad have grown the company into the market leader for risk and regulatory reporting with a customer base that includes the largest financial institutions around the world," said Holden Spaht, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "AxiomSL is well positioned to serve its clients as more and more financial institutions shift their risk and regulatory functions to the cloud. We look forward to partnering with the AxiomSL team during this exciting next chapter for the company."

"We are excited to close the transaction and begin collaborating closely with the AxiomSL team to build on their impressive success to date," said Brian Jaffee, a Principal at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's proven operational capabilities and industry knowledge to further expand AxiomSL's customer base, drive continued growth and product innovation, and explore attractive M&A opportunities."

Evercore acted as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to AxiomSL. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. Financing for the transaction was provided by Owl Rock Capital, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, PSP Investments Credit USA LLC and Harvest Partners, LP.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services encompassing: financial regulations, capital risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, ownership, trade & transactions and tax reporting. The platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans national, regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020 ranking. For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com.

SOURCE Thoma Bravo

Related Links

https://www.thomabravo.com/

