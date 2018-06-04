Thoma Bravo Completes Sale of PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Thoma Bravo acquired PowerPlan in 2015. During the three-year partnership, Thoma Bravo guided PowerPlan's creation of a next-generation, cloud-based platform, not only strengthening PowerPlan's core value proposition, but also further enabling its expansion into both adjacent vertical markets and international markets outside the U.S. and Canada. Thoma Bravo's approach of working with the company's management resulted in an increase in PowerPlan's valuation, a significant expansion in both recurring revenue and profitability, and an acceleration in organic revenue growth. This was made possible via numerous innovations to the company's product and service offerings that occurred during dramatic market-changing events, including those associated with recent federal tax reform.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as exclusive financial advisor to PowerPlan, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to PowerPlan and Thoma Bravo.

About Thoma Bravo, LLC

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $20 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include Datatel, Digital Insight, Entrust, SonicWall, SailPoint, Hyland Software, Deltek, Blue Coat Systems, Bomgar, Barracuda Networks, Compuware and SolarWinds. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit ThomaBravo.com.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit PowerPlan.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Gorton

Hiltzik Strategies

212-776-1161

mgorton@hstrategies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thoma-bravo-completes-sale-of-powerplan-to-roper-technologies-300659512.html

SOURCE Thoma Bravo

Related Links

https://thomabravo.com

