Thoma Bravo Enters Agreement to Sell Elemica

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Elemica, a leading cloud-based digital supply network, to Eurazeo. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

The planned exit concludes a productive partnership between Thoma Bravo and Elemica. Since acquiring the company in 2016, Thoma Bravo has strengthened Elemica's value proposition, increased investment in the development and rollout of a next generation cloud-native platform, established Elemica's supplier quality assurance offering through the acquisition of EMNS, and accelerated SaaS bookings growth across North America and Europe.

"Elemica has benefitted greatly from its partnership with Thoma Bravo," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "Their operational expertise was critically important to the growth of our business, and the expansion of our product offerings. This in turn has helped our customers digitize their supply chains."

"We'd like to personally thank John Blyzinskyj and entire Elemica team for their partnership in driving a world class outcome for all stakeholders involved - from customers to employees to shareholders," said A.J. Rohde, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Today the company has more products, better support, faster growth and is poised to continue its advantage as the leading digital supply network focused on the process industries. We look forward to watching this expand under Eurazeo's new ownership."

"The Company is well positioned for its next chapter of growth and to continue to deliver a best-in-class network for its customers," said Carl Press, a Principal at Thoma Bravo.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Aeris Partners is serving as Thoma Bravo's financial advisor.

About Thoma Bravo, LLC

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $30 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the global Process Industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like Arkema, BASF, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, and Shell, and more process over $500Bil in commerce value annually through their network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

