Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School to Host 'Parent Academy' for School Choice Week

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and community members are invited to brush up on their knowledge of K-12 education as Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School kicks off a series of "Parent Academy" events on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The first informational evening for parents will investigate the question of "What is a charter school?" Community experts will lead a panel discussion on how charter schools operate and the impact they have on students and local community.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This first installment of our 'Parent Academies' will highlight the positive aspects of choice schools such as charters and be an opportunity for the community to learn more about what makes us different from other public schools," said Diana Hascup, activity coordinator at the school. "We are excited to shed light on the education choices available to parents and support them as they choose."

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School (TEECS) is a tuition-free public school and the first K­-12 School in the state of New Jersey to focus specifically on green/renewable energy. TEECS' mission is to instill in every student the desire to continually expand their intellect and use the content knowledge and skills they have acquired to participate and responsibly shape the direction of a complex world with ever-increasing climate challenges and energy demand.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

