Thomas Hinnerskov to start as Valmet's President and CEO on August 12, 2024

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet published on February 19, 2024, that Valmet's Board of Directors has appointed Thomas Hinnerskov President and CEO of Valmet. Thomas Hinnerskov's start date was agreed today and he will assume the role of Valmet's President and CEO on August 12, 2024. He succeeds Pasi Laine, who will continue as the President and CEO of Valmet until August 11, 2024.

"Thomas Hinnerskov has a strong track record in successfully leading versatile businesses in a global business environment. He has extensive international experience and strong background in services driven businesses. I am convinced that with his background Thomas has a good foundation to continue to develop Valmet forward together with the rest of the Executive Team from the company's excellent position built since 2013," says Mikael Mäkinen, Chair of the Board, Valmet.

"I am excited to join Valmet, which is known as a global leader in its field with a unique offering, strong customer focus and consistent engagement to enhancing a more sustainable world. I am looking forward to beginning working together with over 19,000 talented Valmeteers, as well as Valmet's customers around the world," says incoming President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

