Thomas Jefferson University to Establish Regional Medical College Campus in Lehigh Valley

The inaugural class of 45 students will begin in July 2029.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Jefferson University has announced plans to establish a four-year regional campus of Sidney Kimmel Medical College (SKMC) in Allentown, Pennsylvania, further expanding access to medical education and strengthening the healthcare workforce across the Lehigh Valley.

A rendering of the project shows the new Sidney Kimmel Medical College Campus in Allentown, Pa.

Located at One Center Square, in downtown Allentown, the campus will include more than 54,000 square feet of newly constructed medical education space. Students will complete the same rigorous JeffMD curriculum offered at SKMC's Philadelphia campus, including identical learning objectives, assessment standards and graduation requirements. Clinical training will be conducted at Jefferson Health – Lehigh Valley Region hospitals and outpatient locations.

"This new campus reflects our ongoing focus to expand access to exceptional academic and clinical training, while making a lasting investment in the future of healthcare in the Lehigh Valley," said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, FACC, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson. "We are committed to building a stronger regional physician workforce to meet the growing healthcare needs of this community."

The new regional campus builds on a strong and growing clinical education partnership between SKMC and Jefferson Health in the Lehigh Valley. During the 2025–2026 academic year, eight physician assistant students and more than 80 medical students completed clinical rotations at Jefferson Health – Lehigh Valley Region hospitals.

"Physicians are more likely to practice where they train. Establishing a four-year campus of Sidney Kimmel Medical College in the Lehigh Valley will expand opportunities for medical education, strengthen regional connections and build a pipeline of physicians who are committed to serving this community for generations," added Said Ibrahim, MD, MPH, MBA, Anthony F. and Gertrude M. DePalma Dean, Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

The new campus marks the latest milestone in Thomas Jefferson University's academic expansion and growth. In June 2026, SKMC was selected by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer to establish the state's first four-year medical school.

"With the expansion of Sidney Kimmel Medical College into the Lehigh Valley and Delaware, and the continued growth of our academic and clinical programs, this is a time of tremendous opportunity," said Susan C. Aldridge, PhD, President, Thomas Jefferson University. "These initiatives reflect our commitment to address critical workforce needs while building sustainable academic pathways for future healthcare professionals."

SKMC's Lehigh Valley campus will leverage the legacy of the SELECT program, a partnership between Lehigh Valley Health Network and the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine, whose final cohort will graduate in 2027. The program's critical medical education infrastructure and faculty expertise will transition to support the new campus.

"When Jefferson and Lehigh Valley Health Network joined together nearly two years ago, we shared a commitment to forge new paths for academic and clinical expansion," said Brian A. Nester, DO, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Jefferson. "This milestone delivers on that promise and represents a long-term investment in the future of healthcare and medical education for the communities that we serve."

In addition to the expansion of its medical college, in May 2026 Thomas Jefferson University announced plans to expand other academic programs across the Lehigh Valley. Beginning in Fall 2026, the university will offer graduate-level nursing education onsite and online, along with paramedicine and respiratory therapy programs.

By aligning academic growth with regional healthcare needs, Jefferson is creating sustainable pathways for academic and career advancement, improving workforce development and strengthening community partnerships throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

"As a former hospital executive, I know firsthand how important top-notch healthcare is to our community," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Peter Schweyer. "This investment in the Sidney Kimmel Medical College campus will expand access to state-of-the-art healthcare and ensure top-notch medical professionals for years to come. This is a win for our region and will keep Allentown as a hub for life sciences innovation."

"Jefferson's investment in Allentown creates real opportunity for residents and will change lives for the better," said Mayor Matt Tuerk. "An Allentown School District student with a dream to be a doctor can do pre-med at Cedar Crest College and now stay in Allentown for her MD. A Muhlenberg College student who comes from Puerto Rico or Connecticut who falls in love with Allentown can become a doctor right here and stay here. Our second act just got a lot more interesting."

"Jefferson is not only a massive provider of care in the Lehigh Valley — and a big part of why so many of our residents are able to obtain the standard of living to which we have become accustomed — but they are a driver of jobs, economic development and tax revenue," said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg. "This medical school will bring young, talented students from across the country to our region, and those students will have the chance to make a positive difference in the lives of so many Lehigh Valley residents."

The new campus will expand educational opportunities, strengthen healthcare access and support long-term economic growth across the region and the state.

"Because of investments like these, the Lehigh Valley is not only becoming a center for medical innovation, but also medical education," said U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie. "Organizations like Jefferson are helping to recruit, train and employ medical talent right here in our community — strengthening our region's ability to continue providing top-tier care for local patients. Congratulations to Jefferson as they work to equip the next generation of medical professionals serving in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos."

"After more than two years of collaboration, we proved that Allentown is the right place to train the next generation of physicians, with accessible public transportation and a location that makes a medical education more attainable for students from all backgrounds," said state Sen. Nick Miller. "By increasing access to medical education and encouraging graduates to build their careers here, we are strengthening our healthcare workforce, improving access to quality care and investing in a healthier future for the Lehigh Valley and all of Pennsylvania."

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining health care and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, the College of Business, the College of Fashion & Textiles, and the College of Architecture, Design & Engineering, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 11 colleges and one school offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,300 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans Inc., is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

SOURCE Thomas Jefferson University