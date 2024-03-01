Thomas’® Launches Muffin’ But Possibilities Sweepstakes and Loyalty Program, Offering $50,000 in Kitchen Makeovers and Chance at Limited-Edition Merch

Iconic brand offers $10,000 breakfast nook makeover to five lucky winners, chance to redeem epic morning merch goodness

HORSHAM, Pa., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thomas'® Nooks and Crannies® goodness, the possibilities are endless and – this year – the brand is serving up a delicious new way for fans to elevate their mornings. From a chance to win an epic breakfast nook makeover to scoring cozy, limited-edition merchandise, the folks at Thomas' are getting their muffin' on and celebrating the endless varieties of Thomas' English Muffins with the launch of their Muffin' But Possibilities sweepstakes and loyalty program.

From sweet mornings with Cinnamon Raisin to savory snacks on Sourdough, Thomas' array of unique English Muffin varieties – and its iconic Nooks & Crannies texture – provide the perfect canvas for all of life's delicious moments. Muffin' But Possibilities will offer fans the chance to score breakfast delight in return for their love of the Nooks & Crannies goodness. From March 1 through May 31, fans can head to MuffinButPossibilities.com to earn loyalty points for every Thomas' English Muffin purchase to snag limited-edition merchandise. Those who visit the site can also enter the Muffin' But Possibilities sweepstakes for a chance to win one of five, $10,000 kitchen nook makeovers, providing fans with the breakfast haven of their dreams.

"At Thomas', we believe breakfast should be a celebration of endless varieties and possibilities and this year, we're inviting our fans to experience Muffin' But Possibilities with us," said Janice Wisniewski, Brand Manager for Thomas'. "We value the importance that a delicious breakfast moment can bring, and we want to make it easier to savor those special moments by offering ways for our fans to take back their mornings, slow down and savor the goodness of Thomas'. We understand that we play a role in brightening our fans' day, and we hope Muffin' But Possibilities serves up a little extra joy in their mornings."

During the program period, English Muffin lovers can earn points by purchasing specially marked Thomas' English Muffin 6-packs and submitting proof of purchase via the program microsite. Any purchase of Thomas' Original English Muffins will earn five points while any flavor variety purchase – including favorites such as Buttermilk, Light Multi-Grain, Blueberry, among other flavors will score 10 points. After successfully submitting each delicious purchase, fans can redeem points for epic prizes including a Thomas' mug, Thomas' blanket, and English Muffin-shaped slippers to keep fans' toes toasty.

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

For more details and official rules on the Muffin' But Possibilities sweepstakes and loyalty program, visit MuffinButPossibilities.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

