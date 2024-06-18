Thomas M. D'Addario, MD, MSW, Internist with Quinnipiac Medical of Branford, to Offer an Exclusive Concierge Medicine Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Patients receive an enhanced practice experience with more time, support and a one-to-one connection with their physician

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) , the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces that Thomas M. D'Addario, MD, MSW, an internist who recently joined Quinnipiac Medical of Branford in Branford, CT, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

Thomas M. D'Addario, MD, MSW, Richard Kaufman, MD and Andrea Radebold, MD, physicians at Quinnipiac Medical of Branford, are part of a growing number of healthcare providers in the tri-state area offering a Hybrid Choice membership program through CCP. The model is unique because it allows the healthcare providers to continue to care for all their patients. Membership is not required, it is simply an option for those who want more time, enhanced service, medical advocacy, continuity of care, and a closer doctor/patient relationship.

"My patients are important to me. They aren't just numbers on a chart, and that's why I am passionate about this this style of medicine," says Dr. D'Addario. "I never feel the pressure to rush. I can take all the time I need with each patient to truly listen and help them manage their total health, even with outside specialists and health providers."

Membership benefits include : Easy to secure same-day/next-day appointments that are always scheduled with the patient's chosen physician, not a nurse practitioner, longer appointments so that multiple issues can be addressed in one visit, easy ways for members to connect with their physician after hours via private cell phone and email, enhanced medical advocacy with specialists and other healthcare providers, a dedicated staff with a focus on service, and a greater emphasis on preventive health and wellness coaching, along with a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"Quinnipiac Medical of Branford is dedicated to providing our community with the highest level of medical care and service. The option to secure a more personalized concierge approach to healthcare is part of that commitment," says Richard Kaufman, MD. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. D'Addario. He is a talented, experienced and caring physician who will treat our patients with the level of excellence we are known for."

Quinnipiac Medical of Branford is located at 960 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. Each provider offers a Concierge Choice program, which is available for an annual fee. Membership is limited so that providers can care for traditional patients as well as concierge members. For more information on pricing or how to join, please contact 877.888.5590 or email [email protected].

About Thomas M. D'Addario, MD, MSW

A Connecticut native, Dr. Thomas D'Addario was previously a practicing clinical social worker in New York City before returning to his home state to attend medical school at the University of Connecticut. Upon graduating in 2015, he entered his Internal Medicine residency training, also at the University of Connecticut. He subsequently began practicing as a Hospitalist Physician at St. Francis Hospital, providing quality care to hospitalized patients as well as supervising and teaching the Internal Medicine residents from the University of Connecticut residency program. In 2021, he joined Quinnipiac Medical of Branford.

Dr. D'Addario is an avid runner, and a strong proponent of lifestyle management as the basis for health. In his spare time, he also enjoys cooking, gardening, and spending time with his wife Johanna and their two Golden Retrievers, Cooper and Ellie.

About Quinnipiac Medical of Branford

Quinnipiac Medical is a private Internal Medicine practice in Branford, Connecticut. We pride ourselves on the highest standards of medical care, exceptional diagnostic acumen, extensive availability and extended hours. Our patient encounters range from the simple sore throat to the management of highly complex diseases. We are affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital. Quinnipiac Medical is part of the Community Medical Group. This partnership helps us improve quality of care and implement efficient office strategies to best serve our patients.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

