Thomas Ruggie Named to InvestmentNews Hot List

Award Celebrates the 100 Professionals "Shaping the Future of Wealth Management, and Driving Innovation and Client Success"

TAVARES, Fla., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has announced that 30+ year financial veteran Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Central Florida-based Destiny Wealth Partners, has been included in its prestigious 2024 InvestmentNews Hot List of Top Financial Professionals in the US, a comprehensive roundup that highlights what they call "the best in the industry."

2024 InvestmentNews Hot List

To build the Hot List, InvestmentNews invited wealth professionals from around the country to name their most exceptional leaders. From hundreds of nominations, they selected 97 "movers and shakers whose contributions have helped shape the wealth industry over the past 12 months."

Ruggie, an innovator, entrepreneur, and thought leader who believes in doing the right thing, never accepting complacency, and staying ahead of the curve, was also recognized in 2024 as the #1 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in North Florida and by Barrons for the 12th time among its Top 1200 Financial Advisors.

Destiny Wealth Partners, an independent RIA which currently manages more than $1.2B in assets, helps wealth creators, wealth inheritors and their families better navigate the complexity in their financial lives so they can have more time to focus on what they are most passionate about. Under its umbrella are Destiny Family Office, Ruggie Wealth Management, Nichols Wealth Partners, and Destiny Wealth.

2024 has been a landmark year for Ruggie and his firms. Destiny Wealth Partners was also selected as "RIA Team of the Year (10 Advisors or More)" in the prestigious InvestmentNews 2024 Awards of Excellence, and as the #4 RIA firm in Florida in 2024 by Forbes.

"I'm just simply trying to make things better, searching for improvements in all aspects of our business, creating a better experience for our clients, and making sure that complacency never takes the place of forward thinking," said Ruggie. "Destiny Wealth Partners' firms have been early adopters in many areas pertaining to the financial industry. We were early to fee-based planning, early to transition to an RIA-only platform, early to adopt a multi-family office, and early to jump heavily into alternative and direct investments."

"I believe our willingness to innovate may be aspirational and inspirational to like-minded industry professionals. It may just be the way I'm wired, but I love the capacity that leaders in this industry have to share their best ideas with each other, to try to make us all better."

According to Key Media, publisher of InvestmentNews, the judging process is conducted by an expert panel of industry leaders and is independent and rigorous. Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at InvestmentNews, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Tom Ruggie was recognized for being a leader at the forefront of innovation and driving change, guiding the wealth sector into the future. This recognition underscores his dedication to industry excellence and continued commitment to delivering exceptional results."

About Destiny Wealth Partners

Destiny Wealth Partners was created to simplify complexity for their clients—which include entrepreneurs, executives, and families — and to help them overcome the problems and challenges that come from managing significant resources. The Destiny Wealth Partners' team is committed to providing high-impact financial management services and capabilities, and to helping ensure their clients' legal, tax, and other professional services are delivered in unison. They help free up more time for their clients to do the things they are passionate about, and to help them achieve their highest destiny. To learn more, visit www.destinyfamilyoffice.com.

Investment advisory services offered through Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Destiny Wealth Partners also conducts business under the names Ruggie Wealth Management, Destiny Family office, Nichols Wealth Partners and Destiny Wealth. Recognitions are specific to Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, or Destiny Wealth Partners and its firms. The expressed views, thoughts, and opinions in this article belong solely to their authors and are not an investment recommendation or an opinion issued by Destiny Wealth Partners or its affiliates. Listing in any publication is not a guarantee of future investment success. These recognitions should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client. Additional disclosures and important information at www.destinywealthpartners.com/disclosures.

