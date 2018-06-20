THOMAS SABO Presents Its New Vision of Jewellery Wearing for Autumn/Winter 2018

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708175/THOMAS_SABO_AW18.jpg )



With its new collection, THOMAS SABO offers modern looks and unprecedented mix-and-match possibilities, globally launching within all categories: A multitude of handmade link chains, vintage rings and medallions make their entrance with new combinations which replace the classic jewellery set. Astro-inspired, en-vogue motifs such as moon and star designs complete the collections and invite you to dream. Whether in Generation Charm Club, the mystical Kingdom of Dreams series or the self-confident Rebel at heart aesthetic - all transitions are fluid.

"Customers can express many facets of the current zeitgeist just by combining jewellery. Everyone is invited to create their own mix of styles from our colour codes, forms, styles and cultural and epochal inspirations," says Creative Director Susanne Kölbli.

The new mix of trends, brand heritage and the highest standards of design made of 925 Sterling silver can be discovered from July 2018 in THOMAS SABO shops, at http://www.thomassabo.com and at selected partners.

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 in Germany, operates around 300 shops across all five continents with a total of around 1,860 employees. THOMAS SABO also collaborates with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

