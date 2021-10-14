Thomas Scientific Accelerates Investment in Its Controlled Environments Team

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, the largest pure-play distributor of scientific and cleanroom products in the United States, has announced an accelerated investment into its CE Team focused exclusively on serving customers operating within controlled environments.

The CE Team is positioned nationwide to deliver solutions through Thomas' efficient, multi-site distribution network. The CE Team supports customers in biopharmaceutical, medical device, bioprocessing, semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and other industries which utilize controlled environments for clean manufacturing and assembly requirements. Thomas' CE customers have access to the market's largest portfolio of suppliers and products from industry-leading manufacturers, including Kimberly-Clark, Ansell, Halyard, DuPont, AlphaProTech, Lakeland, Teknipure, Texwipe, Contec, and hundreds more.

Thomas Scientific's Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Klipstein, commented: "Our Controlled Environments business has had strong growth for years, thanks to a number of strategic supplier partnerships and one key acquisition," referencing the company's 2018 acquisition of American Cleanstat™.

Kareem Dossa, Senior Vice President, Critical Environments also commented: "Our team of CE experts has the knowledge, supplier partnerships, and products at their disposal to confidently fulfill any cleanroom or CE application. Additionally, Thomas offers a suite of customizable vendor managed inventory solutions through our TIMS™ program to help customers manage and improve their critical inventory supply chain."

"Our CE customers and technical sales team are backed by dedicated Production Customer Service Specialists (PCS)," Dossa continued. PCS Specialists are dedicated to ensuring the quality management of customer-specific requirements, order accuracy, on-time delivery, certifications, and provide 360° supply chain communication."

Dossa concluded: "Thomas' CE experts have the ability to drive technical application engagement for products and inventory solutions. These productivity improvements are designed to help our customers meet their precision clean-manufacturing and product assembly requirements."

