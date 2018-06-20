Thomas (Tom) De Filippe named Managing Director, Marshall & Stevens Financial Valuation Practice, NYC Office

Tom brings to Marshall & Stevens more than 35 years of financial expertise, including over 13 years in business valuations. He has developed and managed over 750 valuation projects in all industries for a wide range of clients, including accounting firms, law firms, wealth advisory firms, private equity firms, family offices, lenders (bank /non-bank), investment bankers, and turnaround financial professionals in the Middle Market. These financial valuations include Fairness and Solvency Opinions, Purchase Price Allocations, Goodwill Impairment, Trademark/ Brand/Intangible Valuations, Trust and Estate Planning, Corporate Restructuring Valuations, and Management Planning Valuations. Tom is routinely referred to these firms by their trusted advisors to help them achieve specific goals, whether in their financial reporting needs, litigation issues, corporate planning, financing needs, or trust and estate planning.

"Tom brings a tremendous amount of experience to the table," says Patrick T. Craig, MAI, MRICS, Executive Managing Director of the Real Estate Valuation Practice and Head of the New York Office. "His knowledge of business valuation combined with his deep relationships in the NY market make him a perfect fit for our growing New York practice. We are elated to have Tom on board."

Mr. De Filippe was a Managing Director in other business valuation firms on the East Coast prior to joining Marshall & Stevens, and he brings to the firm a wealth of industry knowledge which is paramount in the understanding of each specific business valuation. In addition to his valuation firm experience, Tom spent over 20 years as a Middle Market Commercial Banker, reaching the SVP Level and managing teams of lenders. In addition, he spent over 8 years as CEO/CFO/VP Finance of three middle market firms in the NYC market. He brings that wealth of expertise to each of his valuation engagements.

"Marshall & Stevens is one of the leading independent national valuation firms," says Mr. De Filippe. "I am thrilled to be a part of the firm and to further build its Financial Valuation Practice in NYC."

Mr. De Filippe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Economics, graduating Cum Laude from St. John's University, NYC. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY. Tom is on the boards of a number of NYC metro area organizations such as the AMAA (Alliance of Merger and Acquisition Advisors) – LI Chapter; STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Professionals) – LI Chapter; ACG (Association of Corporate Growth) – NYC, New Member Committee /Ambassador Program; and other similar industry organizations. In addition, Tom has served as a featured speaker, panelist, and moderator at various conventions, business organizations, and law schools relating to business valuations and their applications in the middle market.

For further information, contact Mr. De Filippe at TDefilippe@Marshall-Stevens.com or visit http://marshall-stevens.com/tomdefilippe/

