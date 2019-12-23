Thomas Yoon Named President And CEO, LG Electronics North America

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics Inc. has named Thomas Yoon President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, he will be the company's most senior executive in the Western Hemisphere.

Yoon's stellar three-decade LG career includes a dozen years in the Western Hemisphere, including serving as head of LG's North American home appliance business and President of LG Canada. He succeeds William Cho, who has been promoted to global Chief Strategy Officer after leading the growth of LG North America and LG USA since 2014.

Global innovator LG Electronics Inc. has named Thomas Yoon President and CEO of LG Electronics North America.

As LG's regional chief executive, Yoon will be responsible for LG Electronics activities in the United States and Canada for the home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile communications business units as well as commercial displays, HVAC solutions and solar products, in addition to related service and support activities. He will serve as President and CEO of LG Electronics USA Inc.

A visionary leader poised to take LG North America to next level, Yoon has extensive experience in the region and around the world throughout his three decade career. He returned to the United States in January 2020 after serving at global headquarters as Executive Vice President and Head of Overseas Sales & Marketing for home appliances for the past year.

Since starting his LG career in 1991, Yoon has held many key roles across LG's worldwide network, including marketing, sales and operations management positions the United States, Spain and South Korea. From 2017-18, Yoon was Senior Vice President and Head of Home Appliances & Air Solutions for LG North America and President of LG USA Home Appliances. Previously, he was President of LG Canada for three years and LG Argentina for four years.

Yoon earned his master's degree in business administration from the Helsinki (Finland) School of Economics (now known as the Aalto University School of Business) after attaining his bachelor's degree from the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in South Korea.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

