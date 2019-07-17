Thompson M. Faller, Ph.D., Recognized for Excellence in Higher Education

With a career spanning over five decades, Dr. Faller is an expert in the field of philosophy and, since 2014, has been a professor emeritus of the University of Portland in Oregon. Joining the university as an instructor in 1964, he rapidly progressed to assistant professor, associate professor and full professor. An excellent teacher who has left a profound impact on the more than 15,000 students that have passed through his classroom, he has remained in contact with many of his former students even though he has been out of the classroom for several years. Over the course of his career, Dr. Faller found the most gratifying aspect of teaching has been remaining in contact with his students after they have graduated.

In addition to his primary career responsibilities, Dr. Faller has been involved with the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland since 1991 as a visiting professor and member of the animal research review committee. He is also currently chair of the privacy board of Providence Health Systems and was previously a Fulbright fellow in Washington, DC. Having contributed a number of chapters to books over the course of his career, Dr. Faller notably authored "Axiology: F. Brentano" in 1983.

To remain up to date with developments in his field, Dr. Faller holds membership with a number of professional organizations. The president of the Blue Key Honor Society since 2003, he has been on the executive committee of the National Catholic Educational Association since 1991, having previously chaired the committee from 1991 to 2001 and again from 2006 to 2009. Dr. Faller also belongs to the National Association of Foreign Student Advisors, the American Association of University Professors, the International House of Japan, the Knights of Malta, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and Delta Epsilon Sigma.

Encouraged by a professor to pursue a career in teaching, Dr. Faller began his studies at Saint Mary's College in California, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in 1962. Following this accomplishment, he obtained a Master of Arts from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH, in 1964 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Salzburg in Austria in 1969.

A noted expert in his field, Dr. Faller is incredibly active with his community as well. Holding a position on the board of directors of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation since 2012, he has served on the board of directors for the Sisters of St. Mary Oregon Ministries Corp. since 2011 and on the Oregon state advisory committee for the United States Commission on Civil Rights since 2010. Since 2000, he has contributed his skills to the Boy Scouts of America in Portland as vice president of the Cascade Council. Previously, Dr. Faller has contributed his time to such organizations as the Portland-Sapporo Sister City Association, the Oregon Ethics in Business Awards, the Reagan/Bush Election Committee and Bethlehem University, among others.

For excellence in his career and community, Dr. Faller was presented with a Golden Palm Award in 2009. He was also the recipient of a Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America and named Alumnus of the Year by Saint Xavier High School in Cincinnati in 2003. Honored with a Pilgrim Shell by the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem in 1996, he had been named a John F. Kennedy Man of the Year by the Knights of Columbus three years previously. The Danforth Foundation notably recognized him as a Danforth Associate in 1976, and he was chosen by the Pope to be a lieutenant in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Faller has previously been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Education, Who's Who in the West and Who's Who in the World.

