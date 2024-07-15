Thompson Thrift Announces Expansion of Construction Executive Team with Three Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, today announced an expansion of the executive team for Thompson Thrift Construction, the dedicated construction arm for Thompson Thrift's multifamily business unit, with promotions of three team members.

"These organizational changes reflect our commitment to fostering a culture of growth and leadership development within our company," said Brian Timberman, president of Thompson Thrift Construction. "We are proud to promote from within and look forward to seeing these individuals' continued success."

The first two promotions are for team members who began their careers as interns with Thompson Thrift. Casey Maxie has been promoted to senior vice president, preconstruction. Working from the Indianapolis office, Maxie will oversee preconstruction and material procurement for Thompson Thrift Construction. Rob Dougherty has been promoted to senior vice president, construction and will oversee construction operations from the company's Terre Haute office. During his 22 years with Thompson Thrift, Dougherty has held roles as a superintendent, director of quality control and warranty, and general superintendent before becoming a vice president in 2016.

Also working in the company's Terre Haute office is Matt Nickel, who has been promoted to senior vice president, project controls. Nickel has worked for the company for a total of 17 years in a variety of roles including project engineer, estimator, project manager, and project executive. In his new role, Nickel will oversee project controls, scheduling, policies and procedures, quality control, warranty and legal.

With the addition of the new executive roles, seven other well-deserving construction team members have been promoted to support the company's growing pipeline and backlog.

John Thompson, CEO of Thompson Thrift Construction, added, "It is an exciting time at Thompson Thrift Construction. Our projected volume this year is more than $600 million and the promotions, new roles and additions to the executive team will ensure we are operating with excellence and focused on long-term strategic goals."

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. In 2023, the company embarked on over $1 billion of Class A multifamily and luxury leased housing communities and the 3,261 units started placed Thompson Thrift Construction at #14 on the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2024 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

