Thompson Thrift Announces Land Sale to Chicken N Pickle Entertainment Complex Near Indianapolis

The unique dining/pickleball experience is the latest development at The Crossing at Fishers District

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the sale of a 1.5-acre parcel in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers to Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle. Chicken N Pickle, the unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex which includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, plus pickleball courts and yard games, plans to open their new location in 2025.

"The Crossing at Fishers District is already a one-of-a-kind development dedicated to enhancing the Fishers community, so we're very pleased to welcome a unique, family-focused establishment like Chicken N Pickle to Indiana," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift. "Not only does it offer a distinct dining and entertainment option for the people of Fishers, but it is also expected to create more than 150 new jobs and generate considerable revenue for the city."

Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the nation for the fifth consecutive year, and it is estimated that the new Fishers location will generate over 700,000 visitors annually. Patrons will enjoy a main dining area that is spacious enough for corporate and social events as well as bars, multiple dining areas and a rooftop dining experience. The venue will also feature numerous indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a variety of lawn games.

Chicken N Pickle is just the latest in the roster of tenants Thompson Thrift is bringing to Fishers District, the 123-acre, mixed-use development that the company is currently expanding. Once completed, the $750-million development will consist of five distinct developments and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Chicken N Pickle will open at The Crossing at Fishers District, which will also be home to the city-owned Fishers Event Center, a 7,500-seat entertainment and sporting event venue that will be the largest mid-size event center in the region.

Established in 2016, Chicken N Pickle now has venues in North Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas, Grapevine, Texas; Glendale, Arizona; and St. Charles, Missouri. Locations announced and under development include Webster, Texas; Allen, Texas; Henderson, Nevada; Fishers, Indiana; Thornton, Colorado; Parker, Colorado; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Since its founding more than 30 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, we aim to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. Visit chickennpickle.com for more information.

