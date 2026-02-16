Thompson Thrift Announces Sale of Notch66 Multifamily Community Near Boulder, Colorado

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the sale of Notch66, a 336-unit luxury multifamily community located in Longmont. The Wolff Company, a Scottsdale, Ariz.-based real estate investment and development firm, purchased the property through its core-plus acquisition vehicle for an undisclosed price.

Notch66 was developed with equity from Watermark 2021 Development Fund III, LP. Construction began in February 2022 and was completed in June 2024. At the time of sale, Notch66 was 93% leased.

"The successful sale of Notch66 reflects our commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality communities in vibrant growth markets like Longmont," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "With its proximity to Boulder and Denver, a strong employment base, and exceptional quality of life, Longmont continues to attract top-tier residents. We're proud of the lasting value Notch66 brings to the community and confident it will remain a desirable place to live for years to come."

Situated on approximately 18.4 acres at 2514 Main Street and Ute Highway, Notch66 features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upscale finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and private yards and detached garages in select units. Community amenities include a clubhouse with resident gathering spaces, a heated resort-style swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, community-wide Wi-Fi and a dog park.

The sale of Notch66 reflects Thompson Thrift's continued activity in Colorado, where the company has developed 22 communities statewide, including three communities in Longmont.

The transaction was brokered by CBRE, with Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer representing Thompson Thrift.

"We had an incredible number of offers for Notch66," said Shane Ozment, vice chairman for CBRE. "Its position as one of the fastest lease-up communities in Longmont, driven by its premium location and upscale finishes, clearly resonated in the marketplace."

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.1 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

