Thompson Thrift Hosts Ribbon Cutting for The Liliana Near Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily and mixed-use development across the country, recently hosted a ribbon cutting for The Liliana, a 360-unit Class A multifamily community in the prosperous Savannah suburb of Pooler. Resident move-ins began in July 2025, while construction completed in April 2026.

"We're proud to celebrate the official grand opening of The Liliana and expand our presence in the growing Savannah region," said Angie Atkins, senior vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "The Liliana reflects our commitment to delivering a high-quality resident experience through thoughtful, modern design, high-quality amenities and spaces that support both comfort and connection."

Located on 23 acres near the sought-after Savannah Quarters neighborhood just off Interstate 16 and Pooler Parkway, The Liliana consists of three-story buildings offering one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with up to nearly 1,400 square feet of living space.

The apartment homes feature many of the luxurious finishes and amenities for which Thompson Thrift communities have become known for. Kitchens boast stainless-steel appliances, a smooth glass-top range, a side-by-side refrigerator with ice and water dispensers and tile backsplashes. Residents also enjoy hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, energy-efficient LED lighting and a suite of Alexa-compatible smart home technology. Private yard, patio or balcony options and detached garages are also available.

The gated community includes a fully equipped fitness center, a 24-hour social hub, a resort-style heated swimming pool, electric firepits with seating area, pickleball court, a dog park and thoughtfully designed courtyards.

The development's location 12 miles west of historic downtown Savannah positions it near several major points of interest including the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, as well as the area's most enticing retail, dining and entertainment options. A Publix-anchored grocery center and newly constructed Costco are also just a short drive away.

At the ribbon-cutting, visitors toured the model home and explored the professionally decorated clubhouse and community amenities. As part of Thompson Thrift's ongoing commitment to community engagement, they presented a check to local nonprofit P.A.C.K. Savannah, a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to meeting the basic needs of children in crisis by providing food, clothing, and essential supplies through programs like weekend meal bags, emergency support services and foster care resources.

"Supporting P.A.C.K. Savannah reflects our commitment to positively impacting the communities we serve both within and beyond our developments," said Abbey Shultz, vice president of community management for Thompson Thrift. "We're proud to support an organization making a meaningful difference for children and families across Chatham County."

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.2 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

The Liliana marks Thompson Thrift's second multifamily community in Georgia and first in the Savannah region. Equity for the development was provided by the Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2026 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

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SOURCE Thompson Thrift