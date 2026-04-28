Thompson Thrift Named a Top Apartment Developer, Builder for Third Consecutive Year by National Multifamily Housing Council

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, earned national recognition by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2026 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation's largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators.

"Being named to the NMHC 50 for the third consecutive year reflects the consistency and focus our team brings to every development," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift Development. "We look forward to building on this momentum as we advance our pipeline and pursue new opportunities that align with our disciplined growth strategy."

Thompson Thrift Residential, the company's multifamily division, and Thompson Thrift Construction, its in-house construction team, started 3,245 units in 2025 to secure the #15 apartment developer and #17 construction company on the NMHC list.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Thompson Thrift continues to demonstrate the scale and consistency that support its position among the nation's top multifamily firms. With continued geographic expansion, a growing development pipeline and recent milestones such as its 100th residential community and entry into its 24th state, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality communities in markets nationwide.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.2 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2026 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift