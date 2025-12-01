Thompson Thrift Announces the Development of Canopy Flats, a Luxury Multifamily Community near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced the start of construction on Canopy Flats, a Class A multifamily community located along Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

"We're proud to expand our presence in the Kansas City area with a community that reflects our commitment to thoughtful, high-quality development," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "Canopy Flats is located in a thriving suburban market with strong demographics, award-winning schools, abundant parks, and vibrant local amenities that will further enhance the resident experience and the area as a whole."

Situated on a prime 13-acre site at the southeast corner of Metcalf Avenue and W 95th Street, Canopy Flats will offer 303 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,085 square feet. Each home will feature premium finishes including quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart home technology, and private patios, balconies or yard options.

Residents are expected to move in during spring 2027 and will enjoy resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday living. Highlights include a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a sauna and cold plunge; an immersive golf simulator studio; billiards, shuffleboard, and a putting green; a heated swimming pool; an outdoor movie wall for community programming and resident events; grilling stations; a pet spa with grooming station and dog park; and a resident conference room with screenshare and video conferencing technology.

Located near the Metcalf corridor and just minutes from Interstate 435, residents will benefit from convenient access to major employers, top-rated schools, hospitals, parks, retail centers and entertainment districts. The community's proximity to downtown Overland Park and the broader Kansas City metro makes Canopy Flats an attractive option for residents seeking a connected yet relaxed suburban environment.

Overland Park is an affluent suburb located 10 miles southwest of Kansas City. With over 200,000 residents, it is the second largest city in the Kansas City metro and was ranked the 7th best place to live in the U.S. and 4th best place to live in the Midwest in 2024 by Livability.com. Overland Park is also home to Aspiria, a 207-acre business campus with nearly 4 million square feet of Class A office space, with plans to add 1 million square feet of Class A office, 750,000 square feet of mixed-use and restaurant space, along with hospitality and multifamily uses.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the country. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily and commercial projects. The Thompson Thrift 2025 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

