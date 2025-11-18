Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on Grocery-Anchored Expansion of Southbridge Marketplace Near Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, in partnership with Forest Creek Ventures, today announced that construction has begun on a 56,000-square-foot second phase of Southbridge Marketplace in the city of Maricopa, with shell completion estimated by the end of 2026. ALDI will anchor the second phase and is expected to open in early 2027.

"Southbridge Marketplace is helping shape Maricopa's next chapter as a thriving, connected community," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift. "We're proud to partner with Forest Creek and the city to bring more dining, shopping and service options that enhance everyday life for residents and support the area's continued growth."

Located at the northeast corner of John Wayne Parkway and Honeycutt Avenue, Southbridge Marketplace spans more than 20 acres at one of Maricopa's busiest commercial intersections. The first phase included the development of a 139,000-square-foot Lowe's Home Improvement store that opened in August.

In addition to ALDI's 21,000-square-foot store, the second phase will include 20,000 square feet of attached retail and another 15,700 square feet of retail across four outparcels. Signed tenants include a drive-thru Panera Bread, Tropical Smoothie Café, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Club Pilates, European Wax Center and She Nail Lounge. Available spaces for lease include four inline spaces ranging from approximately 1,600 to 2,520 square feet, a 3,200-square-foot pad designated for a second drive-thru retail user and another standalone 3,000-square-foot pad.

"The next phase of Southbridge Marketplace builds on the strong momentum we've seen since Lowe's opened earlier this year," said Ashlee Boyd, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Commercial. "By bringing in trusted national and regional brands like ALDI and Panera Bread, we hope to strengthen Maricopa's retail landscape and position it for continued success."

Located between Phoenix and Tucson, Maricopa has transformed from a small town into one of Arizona's most dynamic and fastest-growing cities. Its young and expanding population, strong household incomes, and strategic location along key transportation corridors have attracted national retailers and employers alike. Supported by a pro-business city leadership and a community eager for new amenities, Maricopa offers a compelling environment for long-term investment and sustained growth.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

Thompson Thrift remains highly active across Arizona with several notable developments underway. Key projects like Elliot Tech Center in Mesa, Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, Pointe17 and Refinery at Pointe17 in Phoenix, The Maddox in Buckeye, Stella in San Tan Valley, South Tempe Square in Tempe, and The Gilmore in Gilbert highlight the company's continued investment in high-growth markets and its focus on delivering quality developments throughout Arizona.

About Forest Creek Ventures

Forest Creek Ventures (FCV) is a real estate investment, development, and consulting firm whose principals have collectively sourced, financed, acquired, and executed more than $20 billion in projects across the United States. FCV develops, owns, and consults on high-quality projects across several commercial real estate sectors, including retail, mixed-use, multifamily, industrial, and healthcare. The firm's principal-led approach emphasizes disciplined execution, strategic capital expertise, and long-term value creation. Learn more at www.forestcreekventures.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

